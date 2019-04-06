Rescheduled Valley View Cemetery Clean Up Date

Volunteers welcome Valley View Cemetery is canceling the March 2, clean up date due to the ground being very wet and anticipation that it will not be dry enough by next Saturday.

The clean-up day has been rescheduled for April 6, 2019 with a back-up rain date of April 13, 2019.

On April 6, volunteers are asked to check in at the cemetery office located at 1564 Lewis Rd, Edwardsville at 9:30am.

The clean-up will be from 10am until about noon.

If you have decorations that you want to save, it is recommended that you remove them before the clean-up.

The intention is to clear winter decorations off so that the grounds can be ready for mowing and ground maintenance.

For questions or information about joining the Friends of Valley View Cemetery, you may email friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or message us on our Facebook page: Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

You can also call Jeanne Carter at 618-980-9095.