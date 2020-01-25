× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer The Milnor House.

Researching the History of your House

Cindy Reinhardt

Saturday, January 25, 10am

Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois

Knowledge of the stories behind historic buildings helps to create a public awareness in support of historic preservation. It can also lead to the discovery of long-forgotten details about the community’s history and introduce us to fascinating people from the past. Researching the story of houses is one of the most popular topics for researchers at the Madison County Archival Library, second only to family genealogy. Cindy Reinhardt, who has published the story of over 200 homes in Edwardsville, will discuss how to explore a building’s history and why it is important for the community. Cindy serves on the board of the Friends of Leclaire, the Madison County Historical Society, and the Illinois State Historical Society. In addition, from 2004-2018 she served on the Edwardsville Historic Preservation Commission.

Seating is limited. Register at 1-800-613-3163.