Restless Rivers

Mississippi and Missouri Meanderings

Bob Gill, Sierra Club

On November 11, 2019, Bob Gill, long time Sierra Club member and highly recognized regional nature photographer, will be our speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton. Bob notes that “… the rivers have had their natural flows disrupted by dams to favor commercial navigation. They have served as sewers for numerous industries and their spring floods can lead to massive economic destruction.” This highly-visual multimedia presentation will provide an overview of our two great rivers, exploring the history, geography, and environmental quality of each. Using maps, satellite photos, diagrams and exceptional photographs, it will reflect on how our relationship with these two waterways has changed over the years and will take a look at the problems facing them in the future.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Il 62002 on Monday, November 11, starting at 6:30 PM. The program will begin at 7:30 PM in the Event Room adjacent to the dining room. If you have any questions call or text Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

,