Resurrection Lutheran Church Spaghetti Supper

Resurrection Lutheran Church will be hosting a Spaghetti Supper to benefit Metro East ThriVe Women's Healthcare on Wednesday, January 22, from 5-7. The church is located at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. We'll be serving spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, cookies, and an ice cream bar. A goodwill offering will be collected with all proceeds above costs going to ThriVe Women's Healthcare.

ThriVe's medical staff and advocates offer many low cost or no cost medical services, including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI testing and referrals, social service and/or referrals for housing, medical care, counseling, utility assistance, food, and more.

Please join us on January 22nd for an evening of good food, fellowship, and the opportunity to raise funds for this worthwhile organization.

For further information, please see our website at www.resurrectiongodfrey.org or like us on facebook.