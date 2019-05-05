Resurrection Lutheran to install new Pastor

× Expand Pr. Steven P. Tibbetts Pr. Steven P. Tibbetts

Resurrection Lutheran Church to install new Pastor.

The Congregation of Resurrection Lutheran Church invites the community to come and celebrate with them as they install their new Pastor. On Sunday, May 5th at 3pm, the Congregation will install, The Rev. Steven Paul Tibbetts, STS as Pastor by the Rev. Dr. S. John Roth, Bishop, Central/Southern Illinois Synod, ELCA.

The community is invited to share in this joyous occasion. The service will begin at 3pm, with a reception immediately following.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. http://www.resurrectiongodfrey.org/