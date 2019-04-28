The Rich Guzzi Hypnosis Show

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - America's best hypnotist,Rich Guzzi brings his amazing Comedy Hypnosis Show to the Wildey Theatre. Watch as Rich invites volunteers from the audience to get hypnotized on stage and be amazed at what happens next as he give them suggestions to do the most outrageously funny things you can possibly imagine. Laugh till it hurts with this non stop roller coaster ride and one of the most powerfully funny shows you will see.

