× Expand Rigged Rigged

Rigged is a new feature documentary filmed during the 2016 election and narrated by actor and activist Jeffrey Wright which lays out the strategies used around the country, including Missouri, to suppress voter turnout.

What: Rigged-The Voter Suppression Handbook

When: Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Where: Simmons Hanley Conroy Law Firm, Auditorium, 1 Court St., Alton, IL

How: Free and open to the public. RSVP to YWCA of Alton, 618.465.7774.

Why: YWCA of Alton believes our democracy is worth protecting.