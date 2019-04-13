Riverbend Earth Day

Old Bakery Beer CO. 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Illinois 62002

"Join us for the 8th Annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival in partnership with The Nature Institute and Piasa Palisades Sierra Club! The event is free & fun for all ages! This year's event will be held rain or shine at The Old Bakery Beer Company.

Join us for a day full environmental education, hands-on informational booths, nature-inspired crafts, an artisans market, live music, & delicious food & drinks! The event will be held throughout the brewery, event space, & lobby areas of The Old Bakery Beer Company.

Educational Performances

12:30 - 1:30 PM - Serengeti Steve

2:30 - 3:30 - Treehouse Wildlife Center

Live Music"

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Enviromental
