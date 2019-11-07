Riverbend Family Ministries 3rd Annual Celebration Dinner

× Expand Mike Adams Riverbend Family Ministries 3rd Annual Dinner Celebration

What started out as a vision many years ago became a reality, and here we are 12 years later still helping families in crisis. Please join us for our Annual Celebration Dinner, which will include a complimentary dinner, a few words from the founder and Executive Director, Tammy Iskarous, and live music by Evan Shaw. Because of You these past 12 years have been made possible. See You on November 7th.

RSVP at https://rfmcelebrationdinner.eventbrite.com