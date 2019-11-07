Riverbend Family Ministries will host its third annual Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave. in Alton.

This year’s dinner will recognize 12 years of providing service to Madison County, highlighting achievements and celebrating accomplishments made possible by supporters. Key stakeholders from the organization and the community will provide remarks, followed by inspirational words and testimony from the founder and Executive Director Tammy Iskarous.

“We’ve watched lives change and generations of families be put on a new path of life, all under our roof,” Iskarous said. “We know when our families are safer, they become healthier and our communities become stronger.”

Riverbend Family Ministries’ programs like Refuge provide services to children up to age 11, helping prevent childhood exposure to violence and abuse. One of their newer programs, Amare, offers services to support and educate individuals, families, and communities affected by drug and alcohol addiction. Another, the Youth Development program geared toward ages 12-17, teaches skills to empower participants to make safer choices, avoid abusive behaviors, learn nonviolent alternatives and share what they’ve learned with their peers.

Rated one of Madison County’s top five nonprofits, Riverbend Family Ministries has helped change families and lives that may not have had an opportunity if these services and programs were not available.

“We understand that we cannot do this alone,” Iskarous said. “It takes staff, volunteers, other agencies, the judicial system, our community leaders and a facility to change the lives of those who find the courage to seek our assistance.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Attendance is free to the public. Make a reservation by visiting rfmcelebrationdinner.eventbrite.com.