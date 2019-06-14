Riverbend Relay For Life 5K

× Expand Sheena Whitehead RFLR5K

Join us for the Riverbend RFL 5K on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at the Alton Amphitheater to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Relay For Life of Riverbend. Each race registration receives a themed tank top with entry fee. Registrations received after June 2nd are not guaranteed shirts. Dress in your best superhero gear and show your spirit as we raise money to find a cure for cancer! $25 registration fee per person. Race day packet pick up will start at 5:00 pm at the race location. The race will begin promptly at 7:30 pm. This is a fun run/walk. First place male and female will receive a medal and there will be a prize for best costume. Contact Chelsea at chelseaboyles@outlook.com for questions!

Online registration at: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Alton/RiverbendRelayForLife5k Online registration will end June 13th at 11:59 pm. Race day registration will be available onsite. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2207845819531280/