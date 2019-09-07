Rivers of Life Clergy Band

to Google Calendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00

Wanda United Methodist Church 4813 Wanda Road, Roxana, Illinois 62084

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an OUTDOOR concert of Contemporary, Christian and Gospel music! Sponsored jointly by Wanda and Wood River United Methodist Churches. A love-offering will be taken to support "Our Conference, Our Kids" which serves the needs of Illinois infants, youth & families.

Info

Wanda United Methodist Church 4813 Wanda Road, Roxana, Illinois 62084 View Map
Celebration, Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
618-254-1921
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Rivers of Life Clergy Band - 2019-09-07 14:00:00