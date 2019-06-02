Unity Baptist Church Invites Children to Roar VBS: Life is wild, God is good.

Granite City, IL A summer kids’ event called Roar VBS will be hosted at Unity Baptist Church from June 2, 2019 to June 6, 2019. At Roar, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time.

Kids at Roar VBS will join a missions effort to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia, Africa.

Roar is for kids from 4 years to 6th Grade.

For more information, call 618-876-7404.