31 Art Gallery 3520 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63139
Rock The Art Show 2020
Join us March 28th for our free event, Rock The Art Show. Check out over 150 pieces from 11 local artists and listen to some live tunes. All ages, no ticket needed.
Artists: Jared Minnick, Andy Dykeman, Kerry Smith, Maxine Thirteen, Terry Hinkle, Erik Thompson, Chris Fisher, Cadence Hodes, Kyle Heikkila, Jen Dykeman and Nicole Cooper.
Musical guests: Steve Ewing, Belleview, Random Fog, Matt Taul and Ian Jones.
#rocktheartshowstl
