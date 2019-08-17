× Expand Rock The Hops Rock The Hops 2019

A celebration of music, art, and craft beer taking place across multiple venues in Downtown Alton, IL.

Rock The Hops returns, 5 years strong, to further the mission of shining a light on the burgeoning music and arts scene in the STL + Metro East, and pairing this creative culture with craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region! Featuring over 25 musical performances, 30+ artists and vendors, and 40+ craft beer samples.

Enjoy beer samplings from:

Earthbound Beer, Narrow Gauge, Rockwell, Two Plumbers, Old Herald Brewing, 4 Hands, Old Bakery Brewery, Grafton Winery, Six Mile Bridge, Third Wheel Brewing, Urban Chestnut, Peel Brewing, 4202 Main Street, Heavy Riff, Big Muddy, Brick River Cider, Recess, AND MORE!

TICKET URL: https://rockthehops.brownpapertickets.com

FACEBOOK EVENT: https://www.facebook.com/events/578220569356625/