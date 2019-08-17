Rock the Hops

August 17, 2019 from 2 until 8 p.m.

We are going to be a new venue this year for the 5th annual celebration of music, art and craft beer!

Tickets on sale now at Jacoby Art Center.

The event pairs this creative culture with craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region!

Enjoy 30+ CRAFT BEER samplings with a commemorative tasting glass!

More than 25 MUSICAL PERFORMANCES and more than 30 Visual Artists, Makers, and Vendors.

Free Shuttles!