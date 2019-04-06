Rollin For A Cure

Bowl Haven Lanes 3003 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

BNSFL Cares fundraiser to raise money for American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Riverbend *Wheel'in for Cures" team. $20 per person in advance or $25 per person at the door. Cost includes 3 games bolwing, shoe rental and appetizers until they are gone. Basket Raffles and 50/50 also. Fun Times for all helping stop CANCER.

Info

Bowl Haven Lanes 3003 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
21+, Charity & Fundraisers
618-250-9608
