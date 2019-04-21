Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Easter Service
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd, Alton, Illinois
Services conducted by Vaughn Hill Church of Christ with regular morning services at 10:00 am
(Rt. 111 between Bethalto & Wood River)
Public invited
In case of inclement weather, worshipers may remain in their cars
Broadcast live on WBGZ 1570 AM
Locally owned & operated • Owners Tim Kallal & Craig Schaaf
