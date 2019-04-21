Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Easter Service

Rose Lawn Memory Gardens 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd, Alton, Illinois

Services conducted by Vaughn Hill Church of Christ with regular morning services at 10:00 am

(Rt. 111 between Bethalto & Wood River)

Public invited

In case of inclement weather, worshipers may remain in their cars

Broadcast live on WBGZ 1570 AM

Locally owned & operated Owners Tim Kallal & Craig Schaaf

Religion & Spirituality
