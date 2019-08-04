Roxana Auto and Bike Show

Roxana Park Auto and Bike Show, Sunday August 4th. Registration in 8am-Noon. The first 100 entries will receive t-shirts and dash plaques. There are 35 divisions and 12 specialty awards. Judging will be completed by the Give Back Pack. There will be plenty of shade, music, food and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Roxana Youth Wrestling Club. The location is Roxana Park, 2 Park Drive, Roxana, IL 62084. For more information, please call 254-7485.