United Methodist Women's Rummage Sale

Includes homemade baked goods, brats, hot dogs, chili, chili dogs, chip and soda

Saturday, April 13, 2019

8 AM until 11 AM

$1.00 Bag Sale from 10 AM until 11 AM

Presale, Friday night, April 12, 2019 from 4 until 7 PM; $2.00 Donation

Location: Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey (Just west of "The Fountains")

Details: Call 618-466-3624

All proceeds go to local missions:

Community Hope Center, Crisis Food Center, Dream Home Charities, Lessie B. Davis Nbrhd House, Oasis Women's Center, Options Now (THRIVE)