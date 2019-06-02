The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis will be hosting two event to raise funds and awareness of down syndrome in the St. Louis area - "Run for 21" and "Step Up for Down Syndrome" - on Sunday, June 2nd in Forest Park:

The 1st Annual Run for 21, helps to raise money for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) and Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome (DADS) Community Outreach Fund.

A 5k plus a little extra, the event includes a 3.21-mile certified race through beautiful Forest Park and ends at the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis’s largest celebration of the year, Step Up for Down Syndrome. ​Race amenities include a race shirt, finisher medal, and one wrist-band for entry into the Step Up celebration. Runners are able to bring family and friends to the festival for a suggested donation of $25 per person entry fee or start a Step Up for Down Syndrome Team and earn wrist bands by raising additional funds for the organization.

Learn more and register at www.dsagsl.org/run-for-21

Run for 21 Pricing

Now – 4/28: $30

4/29 - 6/1: $35 6/2 (Day of Event): $40

The 10th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome event is Sunday, June 2 in Forest Park and will immediately follow the Run for 21 5k at the Upper Muny Parking lot. There will be food trucks and loads of family-focused fun, including the Bubble Bus, a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, bounce castles, crafts, carnival games, music by the Rock 21 bands, DJ, dancing, and more.

8:30 am: Step Up Event opens and festivities begin!

9:30 am: One-Mile Walk Begins

12:30 pm: Event Closing

Sponsorships are still available at varying levels for both events – contact Amber McWilliams at 314-961-2504 to learn more about how you and/or your company can become a sponsor. All proceeds go to serving the nearly 1,800 individuals with Down syndrome in the greater St. Louis area.

For more information about Run for 21 and Step Up for Down Syndrome, please visit www.dsagsl.org/run-for-21or http://support.dsagsl.org/stepup; or contact the DSAGSL office at 314-961-2504 or erin@dsagsl.org.