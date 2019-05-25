Run for Bonifest 5K

Saturday, May 25, 8:30 am to 10 am

St. Boniface Church

110 N. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

The Run for Bonifest 5K and 2M Walk is one of the oldest and largest annual race events in the Metro East! Starting and finishing near the Bonifest's main stage on the St. Boniface Catholic Church campus, this chip-timed run draws elite and casual runners of all ages. This is a fun race on a beautiful route that passes by the historic Leclaire Park.