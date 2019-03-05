Running Start meeting for homeschool students

The Southwestern Illinois College Running Start program will host an informational meeting for homeschool students and their parents interested in the accelerated program. The meeting will take place Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311-2313 at the SWIC Belleville Campus. Current high school sophomores and juniors are welcome to attend.

Running Start allows highly qualified students to earn a high school diploma while simultaneously earning an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree from SWIC.

For more information and reservations, contact Jane Sparks at 618-235-2700, ext. 5490, or jane.sparks@swic.edu.