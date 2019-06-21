Ruth Means Gallery Talk

Friday, June 21: Ruth Means Art Gallery Talk at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m.

Mr. Tim Newton will present information on his Native American Artists Collection now on display in the Ruth Means Art Gallery.

A presentation highlighting the works of these Native American artists: Ma Pe Wi, Awa Tsireh, Adee {Dodge}, O'Leary, Herrera, Crumbo, and Calvin Toddy.

This evening includes a brief history on the contributions of early Code Talkers, and a special object display will be included as well.

Join us! Refreshments!

Questions? Call 462-2763.