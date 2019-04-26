× Expand c c

Another US premiere from Upstream Theater, in co-production with Stages Repertory Theatre of Houston. Directed by Kenn McLaughlin. Tim Price's SALT, ROOT AND ROE is a poetic masterwork about the nature of change, the comfort of home, and the eternal bond of love, set against the mythical backdrop of the Pembrokeshire coast in western Wales. The play centers on identical twins Iola and Anest, who are very devoted to each other. Ageing fast, and with the time they have together more fragile by the day, they arrive at a desperate decision. Word of this reaches Anest’s daughter Menna, who rushes to her long-abandoned childhood home where her own ideas of love and compromise are tested to the limit. In spite of its somber themes, the play is light, textured and at times very funny—and in the words of one reviewer “like a pebble picked from a Pembrokeshire beach… something to take home and reflect over, something that evokes a smell of the sea..”