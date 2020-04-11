Saturday Science Lab

to Google Calendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Every Second Saturday of the Month — 3 PM

2001 Delmar Ave

March 14: Paper Planes & Other Fun Flyers

April 11: Bucket Tower Challenge

May 9: Elephant Toothpaste & DIY Bouncy Balls

For Grades 3-8

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Education, Kids & Family
6184526238
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Science Lab - 2020-04-11 15:00:00