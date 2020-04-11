Saturday Science Lab
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
×
Six Mile Regional Library District
Saturday Science Lab
Every Second Saturday of the Month — 3 PM
2001 Delmar Ave
March 14: Paper Planes & Other Fun Flyers
April 11: Bucket Tower Challenge
May 9: Elephant Toothpaste & DIY Bouncy Balls
For Grades 3-8
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720
Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Education, Kids & Family