🎪 SAVE THE DATE: The Balancing Act Oct 10 🎪

× Expand Circus Harmony The Balancing Act event poster

🎪 What 🎪

Circus Harmony presents: The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope

A show unlike any they have ever done before for a time unlike any we have ever been in before.

🎪 Who 🎪

Circus Harmony students and alumni express how they have been staying balanced in this unbalanced time. A great show for the whole family.

🎪 When 🎪

October 10, 2020

7pm CT

Online

🎪 Cost 🎪

FREE!

Circus Harmony wants as many people as possible to hear the voices of the young people who are most affected by what is going on right now.

🎪 How 🎪

Registration required at www.circusharmony.org beginning September 1