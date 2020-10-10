🎪 SAVE THE DATE: The Balancing Act Oct 10 🎪
to
Online Event Alton, Illinois
Circus Harmony
The Balancing Act event poster
🎪 What 🎪
Circus Harmony presents: The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope
A show unlike any they have ever done before for a time unlike any we have ever been in before.
🎪 Who 🎪
Circus Harmony students and alumni express how they have been staying balanced in this unbalanced time. A great show for the whole family.
🎪 When 🎪
October 10, 2020
7pm CT
Online
🎪 Cost 🎪
FREE!
Circus Harmony wants as many people as possible to hear the voices of the young people who are most affected by what is going on right now.
🎪 How 🎪
Registration required at www.circusharmony.org beginning September 1