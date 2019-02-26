Save the Date: Madison County Connected

Save the Date

February 26, 2019

Last September you joined a crew of committed individuals, organizations, agencies and churches to examine the strengths and opportunities within Madison County. The 2-day workshop resulted in the creation of Madison County Connected, a cooperative effort to strengthen the social infrastructure for Madison County residents.

In the past four months, many of you have been collaborating and working towards this very thing. Now it’s time for us to reconvene, share success stories and set direction for 2019 as we uphold the reality that we are better together.

We hope you’ll join us!

Join the next phase...

When: Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Where: The Scott Bibb Center

Address: 1004 E. 5th Street, Alton, IL

Time: 4:00-6:00 PM

Vision

Building on their assets and strengths, connect Madison County individuals and families with resources to achieve healthy goals.

Goals & Teams