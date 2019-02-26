Save the Date: Madison County Connected
Scott Bibb Center 1004 E. 5th St., Alton, Illinois 62002
Save the Date
February 26, 2019
Last September you joined a crew of committed individuals, organizations, agencies and churches to examine the strengths and opportunities within Madison County. The 2-day workshop resulted in the creation of Madison County Connected, a cooperative effort to strengthen the social infrastructure for Madison County residents.
In the past four months, many of you have been collaborating and working towards this very thing. Now it’s time for us to reconvene, share success stories and set direction for 2019 as we uphold the reality that we are better together.
We hope you’ll join us!
Join the next phase...
- When: Tuesday, February 26, 2019
- Where: The Scott Bibb Center
- Address: 1004 E. 5th Street, Alton, IL
- Time: 4:00-6:00 PM
Vision
Building on their assets and strengths, connect Madison County individuals and families with resources to achieve healthy goals.
Goals & Teams
- Coordination of Agencies & Services: Deepen relationships within the social infrastructure to better serve Madison County.
- Access to Services: Identify and reduce barriers to the accessibility of resources in Madison County.
- Marketing in Pursuit of Connection: Increased knowledge of social services and volunteer services in Madison County.