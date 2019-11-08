Savory Brown and Kim Simmonds at Wildey Theatre

Friday, Nov. 8, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

One of the pioneers of British blues music, Savoy Brown with founder guitarist Kim Simmonds at the helm helped launch the 1967 UK blues boom movement that brought blues music back to the USA invigorating the style forever.

In the process, the band became part of the framework that launched the rock and roll music of the 1970s. Their influence now stretches into modern rock as we know it today.