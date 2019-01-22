Savvy Caregiver Training Sessions

Are you a caregiver for a family member who has Alzheimer’s disease or another related disorder? Does that person live at home? Are you looking for ways to increase your knowledgeand confidence in this role?

This training provides tools to family members who are caring for an individual with dementia/memory loss who is living at home, either alone or with family. Each session will be comprised of six two-hour sessions.

Curriculum developed by the University of Minnesota.

The series of 6 classes will be held on Tuesdays from 2 pm – 4 pm on January 22, 29 – Feb. 5, 12, 19 & 26 at St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay Street – West Conference Room, Collinsville, IL 62234.