SCHOOL SECRETS launches the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Event Series at the ALT Showplace but it is also important in so many other ways......The ALT Board is committed to enriching and giving back to our community and SCHOOL SECRETS honors a local author and playwright (Dr. Patrick Anderson) AND it also provides a new kind of "continuing education" for teachers, administrators, parents and students.

ALT's production of this touching and semi-autobiographical play has been endorsed by local school districts for attendance credit (CEU's) and the performances include a Q&A with the author and the director.

SCHOOL SECRETS is also the vital example of seven youth performers working in tandem with six experienced adult performers in creating an experience that will generate conversation and understanding of what we all need in Life. " When we actually listen and look to understand (and not judge) - THEN, we all live in a richer world" --Lee Cox, Director.

TWO morning performances - TWO Evening Performances - BE THERE!

September 26TH, 10AM; September 27TH 10am AND 7:30 PM; September 28TH - 7:30 PM --Tickets are $20

Interviews with the author may be arranged by direct contact (panderson@wrh15.org) and photos and interviews will be coordinated for ALT through the office 618-462-3205.