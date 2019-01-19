Scout Eagle Day
National Great Rivers Museum 2 Lock and Dam Way, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, January 19, Noon to 4 pm
(618) 462-6979
Calling all Scouts! Head over to the Great Rivers Museum for the annual Scout Eagle Day! Scouts can meet a LIVE bald eagle, learn about their unique adaptations, and discover the incredible story of their journey back from the brink of extinction. There will also be eagle-themed activities and eagle watching from on top of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam so be sure to dress for the weather! TO REGISTER- call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979. There is a $5 registration fee. Programs available for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Siblings are also welcome to participate in the program, with registration.