Seasons of Life Christmas Concert
St. Paul United Methodist Church of Rosewood Heights 10 N. Center St., East Alton, Illinois 62024
The Seasons of Life Community Women's Choir is kicking off the season with the beautiful sounds of Christmas. This is a free concert so come out and join us in celebrating this wondrous season with the joyous sounds of Christmas! A free will donation will be taken to benefit the Oasis Women's Center.
Info
St. Paul United Methodist Church of Rosewood Heights 10 N. Center St., East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Christmas, Concerts & Live Music