Second Annual “Edwardsville Roots Festival” expands to two days

Edwardsville, IL (August 26, 2019) – Save the Dates!!! The Goshen Butcher Shop is pleased to announce the dates for the second annual Edwardsville Roots Festival & BBQ Competition, which is scheduled for October 5th and 6th at the Downtown City Park in Edwardsville, Ill., located at 222 East Park Street.

The event is free to the public, with doors opening on Saturday from 11AM until 10PM and Sunday from 11AM – 7PM. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities, organizations and community groups through a “Give Back” program, which encourages community groups to exhibit during the festival and raise funds for their cause, while a portion of the festival’s net proceeds will be targeted to specific organizations such as the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Partners for Pets, Edwardsville Fire Department and various High School Programs to name a few. A large 2-day Cornhole Tournament is in the works that will also be held to help raise additional funds for community outreach programs.

New this year is the evolvement of the BBQ Competition as a St. Louis BBQ Society (SLBS) sanctioned regional and national event, which includes both Backyard and Professional Division Competitions and a guaranteed purse of $5,000 for the winners that could reach $7,000 if the maximum of 35 entries is reached. Categories include Ribs, Chicken, Pork (Butt, Shoulder) and Brisket, with payouts for Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and top ten places in each category. Sunday will also include a Bloody Mary contest with open turn-in to judges. Entry fees for a 20 x 20 site start at $225 (includes electricity and running water) and larger sites are available for a nominal fee. Entries can be made by contacting Jeff Merkel at (913) 707-3512 or via email at RootsBBQinfo@goshenbutchershop.com.

For additional questions on SLBS sanctioning guidelines, contact Mark Temmer with SLBS at (314) 226-4995.

Last year, the one-day event drew over 3,000 attendees during an overcast, 58-degree day, so promoters are excited about the earlier date and expanding the event to two days of live music, food, and arts and crafts vendors. Vendor space is $100 for a 10’ x 10’ space over both days. In addition, a Family Fun Center is planned to give those with small children an area for their children to enjoy. A sample of our sponsors to date include Platinum sponsors Busey Bank and J.F. Electric, along with Bronze sponsors Gori Julian and Phillip’s 66 Wood River Facilities.

The best of local musical lineup includes the Scott Marlin Band, Little Chubby featuring Tommy Breihan, and the Skylark Brothers on Saturday, while Sunday’s lineup will close out the festival with the Mondin Band and the original works of the Poor Dirty Astronauts.

Major naming rights for sponsorship of zones within event include the Music Stage, the BBQ Competition, the Health & Education Zone, the Arts & Crafts Mercantile and the Family Fun Center, with additional opportunities starting at $500. Contact Jeff Merkel at (913) 707-3512 or via email at RootsBBQinfo@goshenbutchershop.com to schedule a presentation on how to best fit your organization’s marketing goals to the festival sponsorship opportunities.

The Goshen Butcher Shop (formerly Edwardsville Frozen Foods) began in 1947 and is located next to the Wildey Theatre at 246 N. Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois. Edwardsville natives Jeff Merkel and Bob Keyser bought the business in 2017 and rebranded it as The Goshen Butcher Shop – A Farm to Table Market, with emphasis on keeping the existing core business of aged beef, pork, chicken, and wild game processing, but adding a “farm-to-table” concept that will complement the longtime butcher trade by creating a hub that people can come to and pick up quality meats, cheeses, fruit and even wild-caught seafood from Bob’s Seafood in STL.

For more information, follow the Goshen Butcher Shop or the Edwardsville Roots Festival & BBQ Competition pages on Facebook.