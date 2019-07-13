BETHALTO, July 13, 2019 – The cars are coming! The cars are coming!

The Bethalto Public Library presents the Second Annual Words and Wheels Car Show!

Last year we had a great turn out and we expect an even better one this year since we are offering so much more!

Not only can attendees expect to see cars from all classes and years up close and personal, but they will also enjoy music, food trucks, vendors, raffles, and a balloon artist who will be there from 5:00 – 7:00.

We will also have games for everyone and free snow cones to beat the heat.

If you are car lover, or just enjoy fun evenings out with the family, this is the event for you. Truly, there is something for everyone at this event.

The first 25 who register their cars will get a commemorative dash plaque. Plus, there will be three prizes awarded … Mayer’s Choice, Director’s Choice, and People’s Choice.

Our library is all about our community and we love bringing these events to our friends and neighbors.

If you would like more information or clarification, please contact Kristy Walker at kristyw@bethaltolibrary.org