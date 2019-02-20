Senior Services Plus, Inc. talks energy savings tips at Seminar on Energy Efficient Programs

Senior Services Plus, Inc. hosts energy efficiency workshop at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue

Event is free and open to the public

Must call 618.465.3298 x123 to register

Alton, IL, February 20, 2019–Senior Services Plus, Inc. will provide consumers with tips on how they can reduce their energy consumption and save money on their utility bill during the seminar on Energy Efficient Programs on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Alton. The event will feature an educational presentation on energy efficiency.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is one of more than a dozen agencies partnering with Ameren Illinois on a new initiative geared towards helping its customers, regardless of their income level, gain access to energy efficiency programs and services.

For more information on the event, call 618.465.3298 x123 to learn more about the energy-saving programs and services Ameren Illinois offers, visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com.