Senior Services Plus and Sunrise Tours present two fantastic trips!

Magnolia Market & More!

Join us in May for a trip to Waco, Texas, home of the former Fixer Upper power duo, Chip & Joanna Gaines. Enjoy this 6 day trip that includes a stop in Pawhuska, OK home of the food blogger-turned Food Network star Ree Drummond and explore the Pioneer Woman Mercantile Store. Other stops included on this terrific trip include the Dealey Plaza Historic District and the JFK Memorial. A visit to George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the 9/11 Memorial exhibit. A stop on the way home in Little Rock, AK for an evening at the Edgemont House- home of garden guru and landscape designer, Chris Olson. Our final stop will be the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum. A great journey with lots of see! Only $1339 per person/ double occupancy.

Wild West Buffalo Roundup!

Each fall the Great Buffalo Roundup allows for sorting, vaccination and branding of these majestic beast; an incredible sight to see! We start our trip with a flight to Denver, then we’ll visit famed Ford Laramie that was the backdrop for the entire sweeping saga of America’s westward expansion. The Mammoth Site; Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Monument, send a day at Custer State Park for the 52nd annual Great Buffalo Roundup, board the 1880 train for a journey through the Black Hills National Forest. Experience the Wild West history of Deadwood, SD, the Badlands National Park and Wall Drug Store. A fantastic 7 day trip for only $1839 per person/ double occupancy.

Join us on Wednesday, November 6 at 11 a.m. to hear about Magnolia Market & More and 11:30 to learn more about the Wild West Buffalo Roundup. You are welcome to stay for both presentations at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL. Please call to reserve a seat, 618-465-3298, ext. 133.