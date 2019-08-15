Senior Services Plus to Host Travel Presentation for Exploring Britain & Ireland featuring the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

WHAT: Senior Services Plus is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an upcoming travel opportunity with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator Collette. Interested travelers can learn more about traveling to New York City with Collette by attending a free, informational presentation from Lora Carlson, a local Collette representative.

WHEN: August 15, 2019 at 2:45 pm

WHERE: 2603 N Rodgers Avenue, Alton IL

TOUR INFORMATION: Exploring Britain & Ireland featuring the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo departs on July 30, 2020 for 15 days and includes 20 meals.

Travel to some of the world’s most magnificent cities and through the magical countryside of Britain and Ireland. This comprehensive journey takes you through rolling farmland and across the Irish Sea, through England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Marvel at the mystery of Stonehenge. Experience Ireland’s culinary renaissance during a cooking class at one of Dublin’s premier culinary institutes. See the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, one of Scotland’s greatest events. Walk in the footsteps of William Shakespeare at his birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon. Be mesmerized by the breathtaking landscapes in the English Lake District, Ireland’s Ring of Kerry and the valleys, mountains and imposing castles of North Wales. Admire the ancient Roman ruins at Hadrian’s Wall and in elegant Bath. Get acquainted with Britain’s pageantry in the royal cities of Edinburgh and London.

CONTACT: To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure and more information on this tour, please contact Jane Morgan at Senior Services Plus by calling 618-465-3298 x 133 or jmorgan@seniorservicesplus.org