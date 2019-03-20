Senior Services Plus to Host Travel Presentation:

SPOTLIGHT ON NEW YORK CITY HOLIDAY

WHAT: Senior Service Plus is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an exciting travel opportunity. Interested travelers can learn about the Spotlight on New York City Holiday. Attend our free information presentation from Lora Carlson, Collette Travel Representative.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

WHERE: 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, IL

TOUR INFORMATION: Spotlight on New York City departs December 2, 2019. The trip is for 6 days and includes 5 meals. Book now & save $50.00 per person.

CONTACT: Please RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure. For additional more information on this tour, please contact Jane Morgan at Senior Services Plus, Inc., 618-465-3298 X144 or email: jmorgan@seniorservicesplus.org