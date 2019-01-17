Senior Services Plus to Host Travel Presentation

Treasures of Europe- London to Rome

WHAT: Senior Service Plus is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an upcoming travel opportunity. Interested travelers can learn about the TREASURES OF EUROPE- from London to Rome. Attend our free information presentation from Lora Carlson, Collette Travel Representative.

WHEN: Thursday, January 17th at 10 a.m.

WHERE: 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, IL

TOUR INFORMATION: Treasures of Europe- London to Rome, departs October 17-28, 2019. The trip is for 12 days and includes 15 meals. Book now & save $200 per person.

CONTACT: Please RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure. For additional information on this tour, please contact Jane Morgan at Senior Services Plus, Inc., 618-465-3298 X144 or email: jmorgan@seniorservicesplus.org