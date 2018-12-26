SFX Makeup Artist: Drew Talbot

× Expand Wood River Public Library Meet Face Off Season 7 Finalist Drew Talbot at Wood River Public Library

Drew Talbot is a freelance makeup effects artist, who is a graduate of EAWR and SIUE. His background in makeup work includes, theatre, haunted attractions, film, and commercials. Drew competed and was a finalist on Season 7 of SyFy’s makeup effects reality show Face Off. He specializes in prosthetic application, painting, and hair work.

Drew will have a video presentation and speak about his road to becoming an SFX Makeup Artist and his time on Face Off. He will also be doing an SFX makeup demonstration. This event is free and open to the public. You do not have to be a resident of Wood River to attend this program. Best suited for ages 12 and up but open to all ages. Help us in welcoming Drew home over Christmas Break! For more information, contact Holly at 254-4832.