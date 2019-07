SHAKEY DEAL & MICHAEL TWENTE: A TRIBUTE TO NEIL YOUNG, BOB DYLAN, AND THE BAND

July 19

7:30 - 10:00pm

$10 in advance, $12 at the door

Cash Bar available

SHAKEY DEAL & MICHAEL TWENTE will be performing LIVE at Jacoby Arts Center with tributes to Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and The Band. All Ages Welcome. This performance is brought to you by: Jacoby Arts Center and Everywhere an Entertainer, LLC.

https://www.facebook.com/everywhereanentertainerllc/