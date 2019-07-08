A Little Effort Can Go A Long Way

August, 2015 the Quarter Auction Vendors began their monthly charity auctions on the 2nd Monday of each month at the Granite City Township Hall on Delmar. We have 25 - 30 regular vendors that participate each month; everything from Pink Zebra, Trendy Totes, Pampered Chef, Avon, Oh Snaps Jewelry, LulaRoe, Tupperware, PartyLite, Tom’s Garage Door Service, and lots more.

The charities’ are selected a year in advance for the new year calendar. Each month a different charity is honored. The charity has ownership in the event. They bring volunteers from their organizations to help work the auctions. Each charity volunteer and all the vendors feel exhausted at the end of the evening but proud of what they earned for that group. We have auctions for charities that serves many in the community.

Some of the charities we have worked with are Community Cares, Backstoppers, APA, Girl and Boy Scouts, daycares, Neighborhood Food Banks, Senior Citizens Club. This month we celebrate Shop With a Cop July 8 at 5:45 at the Granite City Township Hall. We hope to earn money to help the raise funds so they can reach out to more children and help them realize Policeman and first responders are their friends.

Usually the auctions earn between $400.00-$800.It depends on how much advertising is done before the auction. The vendors and the charity work together getting people interested in coming as guest bidders. Paddles are $1.00 and Bid Tickets are $5.00 for 21 tickets. You can win prizes worth $10.00 to$100.00 worth of merchandise for just quarters. It is very exciting for the bidders.

Since August 2015 we have raised $21,509.00 for area charities. The charities are happy when they leave because they leave with more money then they had when they arrived. The vendors are thrilled because they have introduced their product to people and made some new friends while helping people in the community. We hope to keep the charity auction going for a long time serving people in the area.