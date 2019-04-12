SIUE alumnus Dr. John Q. Walker will present “Solving Alzheimer’s” as part of the Arts and Issues series on Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

He will host a “meet the speaker” event for members of the media from 5-5:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. This opportunity will be hosted in the Green Room (adjacent to the Meridian Ballroom in SIUE’s Morris University Center).

We hope you’ll consider attending this media event and learning more about Dr. Walker’s pioneering work in the “multivariable” approach for a cure.

Presentation details are available here: https://www.siue.edu/news/2019/03/ArtsIssues-JohnWalker.shtml

For additional information and/or to indicate interest in attending, please contact Arts & Issues Director Grant Andree at 618-650-2626 or gandree@siue.edu.