SIUE: Are U R?

Wednesday, April 24, 7:30 pm to 9 pm

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville-Metcalf Theater

47 Circle Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 650-2774

From Metropolis to The Matrix, from Brave New World to Westworld, humans are obsessed with the possibility of intelligent machines and all the questions that they inspire. What is the mind? What is consciousness? And what will it look like when smart technology turns against its creators?

Inspired by the classic 1920 Czech play, this SIUE original adaption is an irreverent and provocative mash-up of humor and horror, philosophy and science/fiction, pop culture and faith that explores the nature of artificial intelligence and human consciousness.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (618) 650-2774 or in person at the Box Office, Dunham Hall, room 1042b.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, non-SIUE students, SIUE faculty and Staff.

Free admission for SIUE students.