SIUE Arts & Issues: Orchid Ensemble

Saturday, April 6, 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville- The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability

1 Circle Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

The east and west combine for a beautiful musical experience by Orchid Ensemble. The trio, whose members include Lan Tung (Taiwan/Canada), Dailin Hsieh (Taiwan) and Jonathan Bernard (Canada), was nominated for a JUNO award, Canada's most prestigious music industry recognition.

The ensemble features an erhu/Chinese violin, zheng/Chinese zither and percussion to create innovative and unique sounds.

General admission is $35, for SIUE staff, faculty, retirees, and alumni admission is $30, students admission is $20.