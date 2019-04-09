SIUE: Daughter and Son
SIUE-Metcalf Theater 47 Circle Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Tuesday, April 9, 7:30 pm to 9 pm
Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 pm to 10 pm
Thursday, April 11, 7:30 pm to 10 pm
Friday, April 12, 7:30 pm to 10 pm
Saturday, April 13, 7:30 pm to 10 pm
Sunday, April 14, 5 pm to 7 pm
(618) 650-2774
Cassandra Medley, an award-winning playwright, delivers to the SIUE state her connected one-act plays: Daughter and Son. "Daughter" is a play that features a mother attempting to come to terms with the injuries her war veteran daughter suffered while serving in Iraq. A man struggles as his sister's wedding nears due to war flashbacks when he released a bomb on a bridal party in "Son." Ms. Medley has also been commissioned to create a third, original play that will premiere during the SIUE production.
Tickets may be purchased by calling (618)650-2774 or in person at the Box Office, Dunham Hall, room 1042b. Admission: $15 adults, $12 seniors.