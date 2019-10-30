SIUE Fowler Student Design Center Grand Opening, Oct. 30

Oct. 24, 2019 – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) will hold a grand opening for the state-of-the-art Fowler Student Design Center (FSDC) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30. The FSDC was made possible by a generous $1.25 million gift from the Fowler Family, combined with other contributions from major donors such as Ed Grady and Ralph Korte.

SOE Dean Cem Karacal, PhD, will oversee the ceremony. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Jonathan Fowler will headline a variety of speakers, including Grady, who sponsored the FSDC’s second floor, and SOE student Holly Liebel, of Liberty, Mo. Following the remarks, tours of the facility will be provided.

The FSDC provides much-needed space for students involved in senior design projects, collegiate competition teams, clubs and organizations. The two-story, 14,000-square-foot addition to the SOE Building includes design team workspaces, design labs and an engineer’s alley to showcase projects.

The Fowler Family is a longtime supporter of the SOE, witnessing its rapid advancement as a premier educational institution, as well as the University’s growth as a regional destination.

The Fowler Family annually presents the James C. Fowler Scholarship to deserving students in the SOE and in the SIUE School of Business. Jonathan Fowler serves on the SOE’s Advisory Board.

The SIUE School of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the region. It offers comprehensive and affordable engineering programs with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

× Expand Engineering Fowler Student Design Center building exterior and second floor 07-19-19

Photo: Fowler Student Design Center at the SIUE School of Engineering.