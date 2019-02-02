SIUE Friends of Theater and Dance to Host Trivia Night, Feb. 2

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friends of Theater and Dance (FOTAD) will host a trivia night to increase support for theater and dance student travel.

The trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at The American Legion, 190 S. Main St. in Glen Carbon. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person, with up to eight people per table. There will be a cash bar, 50/50 raffle, cash awards, silent auction, snacks and more. Participants may bring outside food to the event.

To reserve a table, call (618) 650-2774 by Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Each year, students gain incredible educational benefits through attendance at the Humana Festival of New American Plays, the United States Institute for Theatre Technology Conference and the American College Dance Association Conference.

FOTAD is an SIUE Foundation support organization that raises funds for students majoring in theater and dance. In the past, FOTAD has raised money for scholarships, merit awards and student travel.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.