SIUE Jazz Combo Concert

Dunham Hall Theater, SIUE Box 1777 Dunham Hall Room 1031, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Tuesday, February 26, 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

SIUE-Dunham Hall

50 Hairpin Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Enjoy a fantastic and lively performance by SIUE's Music students! General Admission is $12 and SIUE students and senior citizens’ admission is $9.

